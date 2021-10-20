M&T Bank Corp Has $24.09 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $442.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

