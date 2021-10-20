M&T Bank Corp Has $24.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 134.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

