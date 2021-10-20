M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,206 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.33% of Old Republic International worth $24,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

