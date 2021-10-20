M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

