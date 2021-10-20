M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $571.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

