M&T Bank Corp Purchases 13,340 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $34,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of VFC opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

