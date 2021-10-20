M&T Bank Corp Purchases 85,672 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,672 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after purchasing an additional 192,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.