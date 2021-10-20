M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

NYSE:APH opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

