M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $204.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.