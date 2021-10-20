M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,022 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

