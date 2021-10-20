M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,304 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.