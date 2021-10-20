M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,655 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,369,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

