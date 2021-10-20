M&T Bank Corp Sells 218,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $11,676,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 204,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $5,630,000.

SCHH opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

