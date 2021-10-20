M&T Bank Corp Sells 25,414 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

RWX stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

