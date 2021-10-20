M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,765 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,943,000 after acquiring an additional 314,758 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,696,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $169.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

