M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,913 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $19,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.65. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.