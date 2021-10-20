M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,986 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $865.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a PE ratio of 450.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.41. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

