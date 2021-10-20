M&T Bank Corp Sells 458 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,463.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,332.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,304.04. The company has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 245.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

