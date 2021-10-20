M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,191 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average is $217.99. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.