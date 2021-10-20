M&T Bank Corp Sells 848 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Netflix by 134.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $626.79 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.