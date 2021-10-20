M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

