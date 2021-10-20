Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLLGF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Mullen Group stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

