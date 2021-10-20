Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

