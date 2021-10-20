Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy USA stock opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $172.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

