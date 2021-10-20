Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.88

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 912.88 ($11.93) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($11.56). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 888 ($11.60), with a volume of 87,994 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 912.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 901.23. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.01%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.