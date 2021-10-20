Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,112.07

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,112.07 ($14.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 226,731 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,112.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie purchased 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

