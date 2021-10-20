My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $3.02 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00067255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.29 or 0.99960412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.05 or 0.06273226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021480 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

