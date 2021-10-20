MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of MYR Group worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.