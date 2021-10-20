Nano Achieves Market Cap of $718.61 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Nano has a market cap of $718.61 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $5.39 or 0.00008150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,174.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.06134768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.99 or 0.00311277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.10 or 0.00974852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00398081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00262981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00257193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

