NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $361.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 57.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $361.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00194264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00095155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NPX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.