Nasdacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $164,885.87 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $164,885.87 and $8,673.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,174,831 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars.

