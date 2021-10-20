Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.27% of Nasdaq worth $80,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

Nasdaq stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $208.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

