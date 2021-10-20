National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.74. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.