National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.56.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$19.29 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$16.43 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

