National Bankshares Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.22.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,552. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.50 and a one year high of C$46.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

