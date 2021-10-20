National Bankshares Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$110.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE GRT.UN traded up C$1.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$97.23. 40,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$97.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.