National Bankshares Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.98. 68,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

