National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$60.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.78.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$25.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.98.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

