National Bankshares Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

CVE SVI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -62.11. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$6.26.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.