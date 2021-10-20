National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.54

Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 5875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

