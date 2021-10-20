National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.93 Million

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $74.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.70 million to $78.17 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $308.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $313.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.56 million, with estimates ranging from $317.32 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

