National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of National Health Investors worth $44,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,999.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 285,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

