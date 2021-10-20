National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of National Instruments worth $44,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,788,000 after acquiring an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,679,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NATI stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

