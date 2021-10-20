National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1,058.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of National Retail Properties worth $27,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after buying an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

