Natixis Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Natixis decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

