Natixis Has $1.19 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 997.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 361,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 164.43, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

