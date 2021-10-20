Natixis Has $1.34 Million Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.05% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,330,000 after buying an additional 165,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 132,368 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

