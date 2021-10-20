Natixis Invests $1.28 Million in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

