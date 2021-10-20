Natixis Lowers Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

