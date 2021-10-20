Natixis Sells 17,686 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Natixis lowered its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Open Text were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Open Text by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Open Text by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

